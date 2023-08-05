BreakingNews
1 killed, 1 hurt in Piqua Friday night shooting

1 killed, 1 hurt in Piqua Friday night shooting

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

One person was killed and one person was injured in a late night Friday shooting in Piqua.

The shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue near Fountain Park, according to the Piqua Police Department.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

The first victim was found deceased at the scene, police said. The second victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, according to police.

ExploreMan in critical condition after police officer hears gunshots in Dayton

The suspect is in custody.

Police have not named the suspect or victims in the shooting.

We will update as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Today is second day of Ohio sales tax holiday on school supplies: What...
2
2023 Hyundai SUV road-trip ready
3
Driver shouldn’t stress about mixing octanes
4
Sinclair’s new program prepares students for lucrative, high-tech...
5
Emerging tick bite-associated meat allergy potentially affects...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top