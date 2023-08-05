1 killed, 1 hurt in Piqua Friday night shooting

One person was killed and one person was injured in a late night Friday shooting in Piqua.

The shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue near Fountain Park, according to the Piqua Police Department.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

The first victim was found deceased at the scene, police said. The second victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, according to police.

The suspect is in custody.

Police have not named the suspect or victims in the shooting.

We will update as we learn more.