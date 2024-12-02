1 killed in Montgomery County crash on Sunday night

One person was killed in a crash on Germantown Pike in Jefferson Twp. on Sunday.
Crews were called to the 5000 block of Germantown Pike at 8:33 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. A Chevrolet traveling south had gone left-of-center and struck a Toyota that was going north.
The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
