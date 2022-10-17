1 killed in Sunday night Riverside crash

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Riverside Sunday night.
Additional information about the deceased was not available, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It’s not clear if anyone else was injured.
The crash took place on state Route 4 near Harshman Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. The road was closed in both directions with southbound lanes reopening around 1:15 a.m. and northbound lanes reopening around 2:23 a.m., according to OSHP.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.
