1 person dead, 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Washington Twp.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed its representatives were called to the scene.

“We determined that a pickup truck and a sedan were involved in a crash,” Keith Wallace with the Centerville Police Department said. “It is early in the investigation, but at this point it appears the truck crossed over the median and crashed head-on into the sedan.”

The pickup truck driver sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, Wallace said. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are not yet able to release the identity of the deceased. At this point we are still investigating, so no charges have been determined yet,” he added.

We will update as we learn more.