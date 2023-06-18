BreakingNews
JUST IN: Legionella discovered in field house at Kettering Fairmont High School football stadium
1 person hurt, dog killed after single-vehicle crash in Greene County

Local News
By
41 minutes ago

One person sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash after swerving to avoid hitting a dog in Greene County Sunday morning.

The Greene County Patrol Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Fairborn crews responded on reports of a one-vehicle crash around 5:42 a.m. along Interstate 675, near state Route 444, according to the Greene County Patrol Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A driver attempted to swerve to avoid hitting a dog, however, they lost control of their vehicle and hit the animal, then came back across the highway and hit a bridge parapet, OSHP said.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Man taken to hospital after his canoe overturned Saturday

The driver traveled back across the highway, hit a guardrail and then overturned/reentered the highway, OSHP continued.

The driver was taken to Soin Medical Center for minor injuries.

The highway was closed for at least 45 minutes Sunday morning but has since reopened.

