1 person injured after a crash into front door of Dayton house

One person was injured after a one-vehicle crash into a house Sunday morning in Dayton.

Crews were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of Hoover Drive, which is located near a retirement complex named Hoover Place Senior Community. Initial reports indicated a single-vehicle property crash, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch said a car initially hit a building and left the scene, but some time later, the same car showed up again. A 911 call log by the sheriff’s office’s dispatch center confirmed a green Grand Prix crashed into a two-story townhouse, and the same vehicle reappeared for a second time later on.

According to the 911 caller, the driver crashed into the house, damaging it.

Later, the same caller said the vehicle hit the door of the house after the 911 operator initially believed the caller meant the door of a vehicle because of conflicting earlier reports.

A second 911 caller said the driver “ran the car into the door, like the front door of an apartment, then drove off.”

The vehicle was last seen heading toward Gettysburg Avenue, according to the second caller.

At least one person was injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Additional details were not yet available.

The crash is under investigation.