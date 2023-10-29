1 person injured after crash into pole in Dayton

A vehicle crash into a light pole left one person seriously injured in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton crews were dispatched on reports of the crash on North Perry Street around 2:31 a.m., according to a crash report from the Dayton Police Department.

A 2004 black GMC Yukon was driving west on West Fourth Street , and the driver lost control of their vehicle when turning right onto North Perry Street, the report said. The vehicle went over the curb and collided with a light pole.

The black Chevrolet Malibu followed behind the first vehicle and was hit by debris from the crash, according to police.

The GMC Yukon took “disabling damage,” the report stated.

The first driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

No injuries were reported for the second driver.

