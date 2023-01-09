1 person injured following 2-vehicle crash in Dayton Sunday

A crash occurred at 6:07 a.m. on West Third Street, according to a crash report from the Dayton Police Department.

The 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo traveled westbound on West Third Street in the right lane, weaving in and out of traffic before the driver lost control of the car and side-swept a 2016 Nissan Altima, the crash report said. The Chevrolet spun and ended up facing eastbound in the east lane of travel.