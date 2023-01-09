1 person injured following 2-vehicle crash in Dayton Sunday

One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Sunday morning.
A crash occurred at 6:07 a.m. on West Third Street, according to a crash report from the Dayton Police Department.
The 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo traveled westbound on West Third Street in the right lane, weaving in and out of traffic before the driver lost control of the car and side-swept a 2016 Nissan Altima, the crash report said. The Chevrolet spun and ended up facing eastbound in the east lane of travel.
The Nissan was traveling westbound when the Chevrolet hit it. The Nissan went off the road and ended up facing south on the south sidewalk, the report continued.
Unsafe speed was a factor in the crash, according to the report.
The driver of the Nissan was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries No other injuries were reported.
The driver of the Chevrolet was cited for operating a vehicle without being in reasonable control, according to the report.
Both cars sustained heavy damage.
