NEW DETAILS: Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location

Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.

Signs at the 2100 E. Whipp Road Marc’s grocery store last week indicated it would close permanently on Feb. 5. Forty-four workers “at this location will be permanently laid off,” the business stated in a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) document last week.