NEW DETAILS: Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location

Credit: Natalie Jones

Local News
By Natalie Jones
5 minutes ago

KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at its Kettering location.

Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.

Signs at the 2100 E. Whipp Road Marc’s grocery store last week indicated it would close permanently on Feb. 5. Forty-four workers “at this location will be permanently laid off,” the business stated in a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) document last week.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the company regarding the layoffs. An employee at the Kettering site told customers last week that the lease was expiring.

Marc’s opened the Kettering location — formerly occupied by Kroger — in August 2018. It was the company’s 59th Ohio store. It now operates about 61 stores throughout the Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Dayton and Columbus regions, according to its website.

Marc Glassman started his namesake in the Cleveland area in 1979.

