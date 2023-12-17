1 person injured in Dayton house fire Saturday

One person was injured in a house fire early Saturday morning in Dayton.
Dayton crews were dispatched around 5:37 a.m. to the 4700 block of St. Johns Ave. on reports of a fire, according to Capt. Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department.
Smoke was seen in the home, and crews entered the house to control the fire and search the structure, he said.
The person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation with non-life-threatening injuries after attempting to put out the fire, French added.
The DFD Fire Investigations Unit determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.
A preliminary damage estimate is not yet available.
Crews were on scene for one hour.
