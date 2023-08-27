1 person seriously hurt in 1-vehicle crash that shut down I-75 Sunday

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. early Sunday morning that shut southbound I-75 for an extended period.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crews out of Harrison Twp. were dispatched on reports of a one-vehicle crash along southbound I-75 near Needmore Road around 5:21 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

One person was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital, police dispatchers said. It is unknown what led up to the crash.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras along the interstate showed that more than two hours after the crash, police were forcing all southbound I-75 traffic to exit the highway at Needmore Road. I-75 southbound reopened later Sunday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.