Troubled Vandalia Super 8 motel has partial roof collapse in Sunday morning fire

The Super 8 Motel in Vandalia, which recently reopened after being shut down for a year, erupted into a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning.

Vandalia Fire crews were dispatched to the 550 E. National Road motel — which sits behind McDonald’s at the I-75 and U.S. 40 interchange — on reports of an automatic fire alarm around 4:15 a.m., according to a statement from the Vandalia fire department.

First responders arrived to find smoke and fire issuing from the west side of the building. Vandalia police and fire staff evacuated the building and began attacking the fire on the third floor, according to the Vandalia Division of Fire.

A small section of the building’s roof over the pool and drive-thru area collapsed, and one minor injury to a motel occupant was reported, according to the fire department.

Fire officials did not immediately list a cause for the blaze, but investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were called to the scene. National Road was closed in both directions early Sunday as crews fought the fire.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Butler Twp., Huber Heights, Dayton, the Fire Collaborative from Clayton, Englewood and Union, Harrison, Bethel, Tipp and Troy crews all assisted as well.

The motel was ordered closed by the city in August 2022 due to structural issues and fire code violations. Earlier this month, the city reached an agreement with motel operators that would allow them to reopen.

Some of the requirements of the agreement included: maintaining the fire alarm system and daily inspections/examinations of smoke detectors; prohibiting anyone who has been trespassed, and/or is on the trespass list maintained by Vandalia and Butler Twp. police from renting rooms; inspecting and confirming occupancy limits and compliance with extended stay laws and many other stipulations.

We will update as we learn more about the fire.