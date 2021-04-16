X

1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into tree in Butler Twp.

The driver of a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Silver Rock Avenue in Butler Twp. Friday, April 16, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
The driver of a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Silver Rock Avenue in Butler Twp. Friday, April 16, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News | 29 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a tree in Butler Twp. Friday afternoon.

The person was alert when they were taken to the hospital. They were also the only person in the vehicle.

Further information about their condition was not released.

The crash took place in the 3100 block of Silver Rock Avenue. An initial report indicated a person was trapped inside the truck.

The truck went through multiple yards before it hit the side of a tree and stopped in a front yard.

It is not clear what caused the crash. We will update this story as more information is released.

