Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Trotwood tonight

A moving sobriety checkpoint will take place in Trotwood on Salem Avenue tonight.
The OVI checkpoint will be held by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Trotwood Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The checkpoint will start at 8 p.m. in the area of 4825 Salem Ave. and 5380 Salem Ave.
State law requires that OVI checkpoint times and locations be announced ahead of time.
The goal of the checkpoint is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road, reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, spread awareness for the consequences of driving impaired and to make the roads safer.