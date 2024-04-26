1 taken to hospital, multiple rescued from house fire in Fairborn

BreakingNews
Three people were rescued from a house fire in Fairborn Thursday, including one person who was transported to the hospital.

Around 1:30 p.m., Faiborn firefighters responded to Wayne Drive on a report of a multiple people trapped inside a house fire.

When they arrived crews found heavy smoke and a working fire, according to a press release from the City of Fairborn.

Firefighers because to serch the house as well as start putting out the fire.

Two people were helped out of the home by relatives, nieghbors and Fairborn poilce. Firefighers also found a person inside who was rescued and treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It’s not clear if the house had working smoke detectors.

Huber Heights, Enon, Mad River Twp. Beavercreek Twp., Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Fairborn police provided mutual aid.

