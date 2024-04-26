Full campsite at Caesar Ford Park will be new feature for Greene County

Originally scheduled to open this spring, the department’s goal is to open the first phase of the campground by Memorial Day weekend, just in time for summer camping, according to Chuck Frazier, director of Greene County Parks and Trails.

“We’re really excited,” Frazier said. “It’s the first time in history of the Parks Department to have a full big campsite. We’ve had some primitive (camping) but never had a full campground. So this is a first for Greene County.”

The cost for the first phase of the project is about $3 million.

The 12 hookup sites can be used for tent camping, but are also perfect for RVs, and the primitive sites are for tent or hammock camping.

Much of the preliminary work for Phase Two of the campground upgrades is already completed, Frazier said. The addition of several tent camping spots there will bring the total to roughly 38 sites.

Patrons will have full access to the rest of the park, including the disc golf and multi-use trails, and the amphitheater. Caesar Ford will host the Marshall Tucker Band and McGuffey Lane this summer at the amphitheater, on July 13. The site opens at 6 p.m., and tickets for the concert start at $35.

Caesar Ford’s disc golf course is nationally ranked and has hosted regional tournaments.

“One of the big aspects to bring in the big tournaments is having camping close to that. The clientele typically likes to come in a few days before, camp, then disc golf,” Frazier said.

Camping and outdoor activities at Greene County Parks and Trails have “grown exponentially,” since the COVID pandemic, Frazier said.

“We’ve gotten a lot of just local campers,” he said. “The state of Ohio’s pretty well booked out.”