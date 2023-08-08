1 woman killed, 3 others injured in weekend crash in German Twp.

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday in German Twp. where three other people were injured.

The German Twp. Police Department responded to a two-car traffic crash on state Route 4, between the Butler County Line and Eby Road around 11:15 p.m., according to German Twp. police.

A woman in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other adults and a child were injured and transported to local hospitals.

Explore Police seek suspect after 1 injured in shooting Sunday in Dayton

The identity of the person killed has not been released yet.

Police confirmed an arrest of one of the adults involved in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation. We will update as we learn more.