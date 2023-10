A woman was stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton crews were dispatched on reports of a stabbing at about 2:55 a.m. in the 2700 block of Triangle View Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A woman was stabbed in the arm, dispatch said. She was transported to a local hospital, dispatch added.

One person is in custody.

Additional details are not yet available.