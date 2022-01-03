Hamburger icon
10 people die in Ohio crashes during New Year’s holiday

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
41 minutes ago

There were 10 deaths in crashes on Ohio’s roadways during the New Year’s holiday, which was four fewer than the same period last year.

A pedestrian was killed just before 2:50 a.m. New Year’s Day while walking east along the 2700 block of East Third Street when he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Dayton, according to a Dayton police report.

Four fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt, three were OVI-related and four others also involved pedestrians, the patrol said.

The four-day reporting period began at midnight Thursday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers made 2,575 traffic enforcement contacts, which included 229 OVI arrests, 59 distracted driving and 288 safety belt citations, the patrol said.

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers as well as drug activity.

A statistical analysis of the patrol’s holiday enforcement activity is available here.

