BreakingNews
High School Football: Top 22 players to watch in 2022
dayton-daily-news logo
X

100 degrees in Dayton: How often does it get that hot?

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Staff Report
41 minutes ago

There has been a lot of interest in a story we published this week about the area’s inclusion in an emerging “extreme heat belt” that is expected to produce days with a heat index above 125 degrees in 30 years.

That made some wonder how hot it gets in Dayton now.

» ‘Extreme heat belt’ will include Southwest Ohio, study says

We went to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association data to look. It turns out that, in the past 70 years, there have been 15 days with highs of at least 100 degrees.

Of those, almost half (7 of them) came during the summer of 1988.

Here’s a look at 100-degree days in Dayton since 1952.

July 14, 1954: 102 degrees

Sept. 6, 1954: 101 degrees

Aug. 3, 1964: 100 degrees

July 24, 1965: 100 degrees

July 15, 1980: 101 degrees

June 25, 1988: 102 degrees

July 7, 1988: 100 degrees

July 8, 1988: 101 degrees

July 9, 1988: 101 degrees

July 15, 1988: 102 degrees

July 16, 1988: 100 degrees

Aug. 17, 1988: 101 degrees

June 28, 2012: 102 degrees

July 6, 2012: 102 degrees

July 7, 2012: 102 degrees

In Other News
1
Cornerstone Kroger to celebrate remodel this weekend in Centerville
2
Dayton-area landlord at center of rental aid investigation facing...
3
‘Extreme heat belt’ will include Southwest Ohio, study says
4
Rough first day: Dayton bus drivers, school principal criticize DPS...
5
Ohio Medicaid extends postpartum coverage for new mothers

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top