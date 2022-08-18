100 degrees in Dayton: How often does it get that hot?

There has been a lot of interest in a story we published this week about the area’s inclusion in an emerging “extreme heat belt” that is expected to produce days with a heat index above 125 degrees in 30 years.
That made some wonder how hot it gets in Dayton now.
We went to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association data to look. It turns out that, in the past 70 years, there have been 15 days with highs of at least 100 degrees.
Of those, almost half (7 of them) came during the summer of 1988.
Here’s a look at 100-degree days in Dayton since 1952.
July 14, 1954: 102 degrees
Sept. 6, 1954: 101 degrees
Aug. 3, 1964: 100 degrees
July 24, 1965: 100 degrees
July 15, 1980: 101 degrees
June 25, 1988: 102 degrees
July 7, 1988: 100 degrees
July 8, 1988: 101 degrees
July 9, 1988: 101 degrees
July 15, 1988: 102 degrees
July 16, 1988: 100 degrees
Aug. 17, 1988: 101 degrees
June 28, 2012: 102 degrees
July 6, 2012: 102 degrees
July 7, 2012: 102 degrees
