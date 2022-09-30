BreakingNews
ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ win over Dolphins
dayton-daily-news logo
X

100 years of service: Kettering Fire Department traces roots to Van Buren crews

Local News
By
22 minutes ago
Open house to celebrate is planned Sunday

KETTERING — One hundred years of organized fire protection in what is now the city of Kettering will be celebrated Sunday.

The Van Buren Twp. Fire Department was established in 1922, more than 30 years before the city of Kettering was incorporated.

An open house will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kettering Fire Department headquarters, Station 36, 4745 Hempstead Station Drive.

The early fire department was staffed with volunteers for 47 years, records show. Before city incorporation, festivals, band concerts and ice cream socials raised money for the fire companies, according to the city.

ExplorePOPULAR: September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership

Kettering was proclaimed a city in 1955 and when it was incorporated, fire protection consisted of four fire companies staffed with 20 men, according to the city records. The city provided a full-time dispatching staff and a full-time fire inspector.

In Other News
1
Look for absentee ballot request forms for Nov. 8 election in Sunday’s...
2
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3...
3
The story of Fort Hamilton: Region’s first military outpost completed...
4
Local companies pull in millions in new defense contracts
5
Tipp City changes mind about pedestrian bridge over I-75

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top