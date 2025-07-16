Coffee buckets popular on social media now available at Waynesville shop

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The owners launched the coffee buckets on July 4 and within four hours they had sold out. They have since restocked with bucket deliveries almost every day.

“It’s been the best chaos that we could have asked for,” Abel said.

The 34 oz. coffee bucket features an iced latte with four shots of espresso. Customers can choose the flavors and the milk used. Non-dairy options are available. It costs $9.85.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Those who bring their bucket back for a refill will receive $1 off.

Favorite latte flavors for the bucket includes the s’mores, as well as strawberry shortcake or coconut cream pie.

“The bigger the coffee the better,” Abel said. “I think people just look for the small joys in life.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Other new items that have recently launched include latte popsicles and ice cream sundae flights.

The latte popsicles come in an “ice pop” sleeve and are $3 each. Flavors include vanilla, caramel, mocha, strawberry shortcake and coconut cream pie. Dairy-free options are available as well.

“They are our favorites lattes just made cold because it’s 90 degrees outside and sometimes you just need a cold, sweet treat,” Abel said.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The ice cream sundae flights feature four mini sundaes for $16. Flavors include strawberry crunch, buckeye, turtle and s’mores.

When Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery opened, they started off with latte flights. They knew they would eventually have an ice cream flight, but wasn’t sure how to go about it.

The business is limited on space, but that doesn’t mean they’re limited on options, Abel said.

Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery have several new items on the horizon including milkshakes.

“It’s the small town charm,” Abel said. “Waynesville truly is a little storybook town. It’s such a quaint, little town where everyone knowns each other and I think that’s what makes it special.”

MORE DETAILS

Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery, located at 195 S. Main St., is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The downtown business is a one-stop shop for coffee, donuts, baked goods, ice cream and other sweet treats.

“It’s been fun getting to know so many people of the community, becoming regulars with people, and seeing kids grow,” Abel said.

Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery partners with several other small businesses including Bootleg Bagels in Yellow Springs for bagels, Glazed Donut Eatery in Xenia for donuts, Green Feather Apothecary in Waynesville for chai, Seasoned with Love in Bellbrook for overnight oats and chicken salad, Sweet Dew Bakery in Waynesville for gluten-free items and Wheatville Bread Co. in West Alexandria for sourdough products.

Online ordering is available. For more information, visit taylorswaynesville.com or the shop’s Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages (@taylorswaynesville).