$1,000 reward offered for information on Harrison Twp. hit-skip crash that seriously injured woman

A $1,000 reward is available to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person behind a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 18-year-old woman in Harrison Twp.
On April 6, a vehicle hit I’Sice Thomas at the intersection of North Main Street and Santa Clara Avenue around 10:50 p.m.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe it was a darker colored sedan with any combination of damage to the front end, hood or windshield.
The vehicle fled, leaving Thomas in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to come forward. Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone whose information leads to an arrest.
“We hope that this incentive will encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward so that we may be able to provide justice to Ms. Thomas and her family,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
People can submit tips by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP). Tips can be left anonymously.
