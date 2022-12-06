14 fine dining spots where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region

Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

Best of Dayton third place 2021.

4429 Cedar Park Dr, Beavercreek | (937) 988-0909 | Website | Facebook

Coco’s Bistro

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018, 2019. Second place 2016.

250 Warren St, Dayton | (937) 228-2626 | Website | Facebook

Coldwater Cafe

Best of Dayton finalist 2016, 2017, 2018.

19 E Main St, Tipp City | (937) 667-0007 | Website | Facebook

Corner Kitchen

Best of Dayton finalist 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

613 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 938-5244 | Website | Facebook

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Third place 2018.

4432 Walnut Street, Dayton | 937-320-9548 | Website | Facebook

Florentine Restaurant

Best of Dayton sixth place 2022.

21 W Market St, Germantown | (937) 855-7759 | Website | Facebook

Meadowlark Restaurant

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019.

5531 Far Hills Ave, Dayton | (937) 434-4750 | Website | Facebook

Oakwood Club

Best of Dayton first place 2015, 2016. Second place 2017, 2021, 2022.

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook

Pine Club

Best of Dayton first place 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022. Second place 2015. Third place 2016, 2017.

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Facebook | Website

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Third place 2022.

400 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 203-3999 | Website | Facebook

Sueño

Best of Dayton fifth place 2022.

607 E 3rd St, Dayton | (937) 453-0008 | Website | Facebook

The Paragon Supper Club

Best of Dayton fourth place 2022.

797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton | (937) 433-1234 | Website | Facebook

Watermark Restaurant

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019. First place 2017.

20 S 1st St, Miamisburg | (937) 802-0891| Website | Facebook