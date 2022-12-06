BreakingNews
Dayton withdraws from Vegas basketball tournament along with 2 other schools
14 fine dining spots where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region

Credit: Brittani Farley

Credit: Brittani Farley

Local News
9 minutes ago

An alphabetical list of area fine dining restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.

Carvers Steaks and Chops

Best of Dayton third place 2019

1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton | (937) 433-7099 | Website | Facebook

Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

Best of Dayton third place 2021.

4429 Cedar Park Dr, Beavercreek | (937) 988-0909 | Website | Facebook

Coco’s Bistro

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018, 2019. Second place 2016.

250 Warren St, Dayton | (937) 228-2626 | Website | Facebook

Coldwater Cafe

Credit: Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard

Credit: Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard

Best of Dayton finalist 2016, 2017, 2018.

19 E Main St, Tipp City | (937) 667-0007 | Website | Facebook

Corner Kitchen

Best of Dayton finalist 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

613 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 938-5244 | Website | Facebook

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Third place 2018.

4432 Walnut Street, Dayton | 937-320-9548 | Website | Facebook

Florentine Restaurant

Best of Dayton sixth place 2022.

21 W Market St, Germantown | (937) 855-7759 | Website | Facebook

Meadowlark Restaurant

Credit: Ohio Pork Council

Credit: Ohio Pork Council

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019.

5531 Far Hills Ave, Dayton | (937) 434-4750 | Website | Facebook

Oakwood Club

Best of Dayton first place 2015, 2016. Second place 2017, 2021, 2022.

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook

Pine Club

Credit: JIM WITMER

Credit: JIM WITMER

Best of Dayton first place 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022. Second place 2015. Third place 2016, 2017.

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Facebook | Website

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Third place 2022.

400 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 203-3999 | Website | Facebook

Sueño

Credit: Brittani Farley

Credit: Brittani Farley

Best of Dayton fifth place 2022.

607 E 3rd St, Dayton | (937) 453-0008 | Website | Facebook

The Paragon Supper Club

Best of Dayton fourth place 2022.

797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton | (937) 433-1234 | Website | Facebook

Watermark Restaurant

Credit: Watermark

Credit: Watermark

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019. First place 2017.

20 S 1st St, Miamisburg | (937) 802-0891| Website | Facebook

