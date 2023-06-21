15-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle at Dayton birthday party

A mother is grieving the loss of her 15-year-old son who was the victim of a hit-and-run at a Dayton park last weekend.

Christine Victoria Williams told the Dayton Daily News her son Adrian Williams was at Riverview Park along Edwin Moses Boulevard on Saturday night for a birthday party.

Williams wasn’t at the party, but said other parents told her gunshots were fired as the party was ending, and people were in their cars doing doughnuts in the grass at the park.

In the middle of the chaos, a vehicle hit Adrian, Williams said. She was told the driver stopped briefly before leaving.

“They looked,” she said. “They knew they hit him, but they drove off.”

Adrian Williams was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, she said.

Dayton police Lt. Stephen Clark confirmed that officers were called to the 800 block of West Riverview Avenue Saturday around 10:45 p.m. for a pedestrian strike.

“A juvenile was struck by a vehicle leaving the scene of a disturbance,” he said. “Medics removed the victim to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he later succumbed to his injuries.”

Anyone with information should call Dayton police at 937-333-2677. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

The brief Dayton police incident report that is publicly available currently lists the crime being investigated as aggravated vehicular assault.

Williams said her son, a freshman at Thurgood Marshall High School, had his ups and downs, but was successfully finishing a treatment program.

“This is the kicker for me right now — we had our court date set on June 30. He was coming home,” Christine Williams said. “There was a job ready for him, going back to football practice, everything. He had worked his program and had done the things that the courts told him to do.”

She described Adrian as an athlete (football, baseball, track and soccer), who enjoyed rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals, especially against his mother’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He loved to have fun ... his smile was infectious. He loved to help his friends and his family. He was active in church. He was active in the community through a group called the Pythagorans,” Williams said. “He loved his little brother, and his little brother is going through it now. They were close.”

The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the fatal incident.