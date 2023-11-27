15-year-old boy in stable condition following Dayton shooting

A 15-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was injured during a shooting Saturday evening in Dayton.

Around 6 p.m. Dayton officers responded to Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, 31 Willowwood Drive, on a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found the injured teen, who was then transported to the hospital.

“The victim and suspects are all under the care of the same residential treatment center,” said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer. “Two suspects have been arrested in relation to this incident and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with additional information should call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. They can also report tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP (7867) or visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

