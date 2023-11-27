Woman accused of shooting vehicle on I-75 in Dayton

A woman is facing charges after she reportedly shot another vehicle while driving on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Friday.

Amanda Ray, 34, of Dayton, was driving north on the highway near state Route 4 when she shot the other vehicle, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The driver of the other vehicle used her cell phone to record the incident and was able to identify the vehicle’s license plate, according to an affidavit. The driver reportedly identified Ray as the shooter during a photo lineup.

Ray is facing one count each of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

She is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.