1,700 to graduate from Wright State University this weekend

Wright State University’s Lake Campus will hold a commencement ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Romer’s Celina Ballroom.

The ceremonies can be streamed on the university’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Tickets are required to attend the ceremonies in the Nutter Center. Face masks are not required.

Students come from 27 states and they also include 91 international students from 23 countries.

According to WSU, the three youngest graduating students are 19, with bachelor’s degrees in elementary education, management information systems and organizational leadership. The oldest graduate is 73 and earned a master’s degree in history.

Graduates by college:

Raj Soin College of Business: 249

College of Engineering and Computer Science: 323

College of Health, Education and Human Services: 518

College of Liberal Arts: 276

College of Science and Mathematics: 261

Boonshoft School of Medicine: 34

Lake Campus: 53

More information on graduation is available here.