1,700 to graduate from Wright State University this weekend

Almost 1,700 students will graduate at three Wright State University spring commencement ceremonies this weekend.
Graduates earned 1,249 bachelor’s degrees, 412 master’s degrees, 27 doctoral degrees and 26 associate degrees. Bob Mihalek, a spokesman for WSU, said 1,682 people applied for graduation, and some earned multiple degrees.
Wright State will hold two ceremonies in the Wright State University Nutter Center:
- Graduate School (master’s degree and doctoral students): 7 p.m. Friday.
- Undergraduate: 10 a.m. Saturday
Credit: Wright State University
Wright State University’s Lake Campus will hold a commencement ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Romer’s Celina Ballroom.
The ceremonies can be streamed on the university’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Tickets are required to attend the ceremonies in the Nutter Center. Face masks are not required.
Students come from 27 states and they also include 91 international students from 23 countries.
According to WSU, the three youngest graduating students are 19, with bachelor’s degrees in elementary education, management information systems and organizational leadership. The oldest graduate is 73 and earned a master’s degree in history.
Graduates by college:
- Raj Soin College of Business: 249
- College of Engineering and Computer Science: 323
- College of Health, Education and Human Services: 518
- College of Liberal Arts: 276
- College of Science and Mathematics: 261
- Boonshoft School of Medicine: 34
- Lake Campus: 53
