$17M Infinity Labs project in downtown could get boost from county economic funds

Commissioners on Wednesday are likely to vote on a resolution to accept a $250,000 Economic Development/Government Equity grant that Montgomery County awarded to Infinity Labs.

Infinity Labs is a fast-growing defense contractor that proposes to turn a vacant building at 118 E. Fourth St. into a “collaboration space” where the company will work with entrepreneurs on projects for the defense and commercial markets, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.