BreakingNews
Man dead, woman taken to hospital following house fire in Trotwood
dayton-daily-news logo
X

$17M Infinity Labs project in downtown could get boost from county economic funds

Infinity Labs wants to redevelop this downtown Dayton building. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Infinity Labs wants to redevelop this downtown Dayton building. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By , Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

Dayton city commissioners are expected to decide this week whether to accept a grant in support of a $17 million project that is expected to bring 100 high-paying jobs to downtown.

Commissioners on Wednesday are likely to vote on a resolution to accept a $250,000 Economic Development/Government Equity grant that Montgomery County awarded to Infinity Labs.

Infinity Labs is a fast-growing defense contractor that proposes to turn a vacant building at 118 E. Fourth St. into a “collaboration space” where the company will work with entrepreneurs on projects for the defense and commercial markets, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

caption arrowCaption
Infinity Labs wants to redevelop this downtown Dayton building. CONTRIBUTED

Infinity Labs wants to redevelop this downtown Dayton building. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Infinity Labs wants to redevelop this downtown Dayton building. CONTRIBUTED

The project will result in the full renovation of one of Dayton’s oldest buildings — the 1887 Dayton Power & Light steam power plant, the memo states.

Infinity Labs’ new headquarters is expected to be completed in 2024.

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Mad River schools considers cutting teaching, other jobs...
2
New location for Tark allows company to increase G-force testing
3
Man dead, woman taken to hospital following house fire in Trotwood
4
Greene County, Fairborn to aid nonprofits with ARPA funds
5
New food truck raising autism awareness highlights minority business...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top