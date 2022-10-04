2 children in hospital after vehicle hits them in Harrison Twp.

Two children were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township this afternoon.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, at 3:47 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of W. Hillcrest and Hancock avenues on a report of a child being hit by a vehicle.
Two children were ultimately taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, dispatchers said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
