2 children in hospital after vehicle hits them in Harrison Twp.

1 hour ago

Two children were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township this afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, at 3:47 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of W. Hillcrest and Hancock avenues on a report of a child being hit by a vehicle.

Two children were ultimately taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, dispatchers said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

