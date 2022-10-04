Man killed during crash involving inmate work detail on I-75 ID’d

The volunteer work program has been temporarily suspended and mental health counseling will be made available to inmates involved in the program, the sheriff said.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was in a marked sheriff’s office transport van on the side of I-75 South with six inmate workers picking up litter on the side of the highway around 11:03 a.m. when it was hit by an Aramark box truck near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, Streck said.

The impact pushed the transport van into the workers picking up litter, according to OSHP, which is investigating the crash.

A signal 99, or call for officer assistance, was issued due to the seriousness of the crash and the chance of multiple injuries, the sheriff said. As a result, multiple emergency crews from the region responded.

The van had its lights on with the deputy believed to be inside and the six inmates outside wearing vests when the van was hit, Streck said.

“The driver of the box truck left his lane and hit the sheriff’s transport van,” said Lt. Geoffrey Freeman of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

After the initial impact, the Ararmark box truck went left across the highway lanes and hit the concrete barrier. Then the third and fourth vehicles involved in the crash struck the box truck, he said.

The driver of one of the vehicles was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to OSHP. The driver of the Aramark box truck and the driver of the fourth vehicle reported possible minor injuries.

In a statement from Aramark, a spokeswoman said, “Our hearts go out to everyone involved and we’re cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Freeman said motorists should slow down and move over when a vehicle with a flashing light is on the side of the road. He added the highway patrol investigators will work to find out all the particulars in the case and will release a report once completed.

