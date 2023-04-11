2 Dayton men indicted in child pornography cases

An arrest warrant was issued for James Tucker, 36, who is scheduled to appear April 25 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on 40 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The Dayton Police Department launched an investigation after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Tucker reportedly uploaded child sexual assault media to a dropbox and Google, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.