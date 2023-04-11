2 Dayton men indicted in child pornography cases

Two Dayton men were indicted Monday in separate child pornography cases, including one man facing more than three dozen charges.
An arrest warrant was issued for James Tucker, 36, who is scheduled to appear April 25 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on 40 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
The Dayton Police Department launched an investigation after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Tucker reportedly uploaded child sexual assault media to a dropbox and Google, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
Phillip Textor, 62, was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment, also on April 25, for seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Dayton police began an investigation based on information from the task force that Textor allegedly had child sexual assault media on his electronic devices, Flannagan said.
No attorney is listed for either man.
About the Author