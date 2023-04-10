2 out-of-state men among 3 indicted accused of trying to meet teen for sex

Three men, including two from out of state, are accused of trying to meet a local teen for sex.
Brian K. Arflack, 54, of Willowbrook, Illinois; Eric Emerson Cruz-Figueroa, 32, of Harrison Twp.; and Donnie Coy Vaughn, 70, of New Palestine, Indiana, are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for importuning and possession of criminal tools, both felony charges.
The men were were arrested at different times on March 29 when they arrived at an address provided as part of an undercover operation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Arflack was communicating with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl; Cruz-Figueroa was communicating an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old boy; and Vaughn was communicating with an undercover detective posing as both a 13-year-old girl and father, said Greg Flannagan, spokesman with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Arflack, who traveled about 300 miles, is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail. Vaughn, who traveled about 100 miles, is held on $100,000 bail. Cruz-Figueroa is free after posting $25,000 bond, court and jail records show.
