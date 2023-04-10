2 out-of-state men among 3 indicted accused of trying to meet teen for sex

Brian K. Arflack, 54, of Willowbrook, Illinois; Eric Emerson Cruz-Figueroa, 32, of Harrison Twp.; and Donnie Coy Vaughn, 70, of New Palestine, Indiana, are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for importuning and possession of criminal tools, both felony charges.

The men were were arrested at different times on March 29 when they arrived at an address provided as part of an undercover operation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.