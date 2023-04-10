X

2 out-of-state men among 3 indicted accused of trying to meet teen for sex

Crime & Law
By
22 minutes ago

Three men, including two from out of state, are accused of trying to meet a local teen for sex.

Brian K. Arflack, 54, of Willowbrook, Illinois; Eric Emerson Cruz-Figueroa, 32, of Harrison Twp.; and Donnie Coy Vaughn, 70, of New Palestine, Indiana, are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for importuning and possession of criminal tools, both felony charges.

The men were were arrested at different times on March 29 when they arrived at an address provided as part of an undercover operation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

ExploreEx-Beavercreek police officer who worked in schools sentenced in child porn case

Arflack was communicating with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl; Cruz-Figueroa was communicating an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old boy; and Vaughn was communicating with an undercover detective posing as both a 13-year-old girl and father, said Greg Flannagan, spokesman with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Arflack, who traveled about 300 miles, is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail. Vaughn, who traveled about 100 miles, is held on $100,000 bail. Cruz-Figueroa is free after posting $25,000 bond, court and jail records show.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
15-year-old boy shot, killed in Trotwood
2
Subject of Dayton homicide investigation ID’d
3
Vandalia woman charged in Miamisburg church threats
4
Woman arrested following chase, crash in Dayton
5
Police used GPS-tagged mail to catch, convict men in Kettering postal...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top