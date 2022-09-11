2 flown by CareFlight after crash between motorcycle, truck

Crews were dispatched at 3:31 p.m. to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road on reports of an injury accident with a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A motorcycle struck a 2006 Chevy pick-up that was traveling northwest on State Route 571 as it slowed to make a turn, the sheriff’s office said. The truck was struck on the driver’s side.