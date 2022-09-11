dayton-daily-news logo
2 flown by CareFlight after crash between motorcycle, truck

Jim Pancoast, President and CEO of Premier Health, speaks during a christening of the new Careflight medical helicopter was held on the helipad of Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday, Sept. 3 in Dayton. Michael Franz / Staff

CareFlight helicopters carried two people to a local hospital following a collision between a pick-up truck and a motorcycle on Saturday in Darke County.

Crews were dispatched at 3:31 p.m. to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road on reports of an injury accident with a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A motorcycle struck a 2006 Chevy pick-up that was traveling northwest on State Route 571 as it slowed to make a turn, the sheriff’s office said. The truck was struck on the driver’s side.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown off, the sheriff’s office said. They were both transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Chevy’s driver and passenger were treated and released at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

An accident reconstruction team from Darke County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

We will update the story as we learn more.

