Man indicted on murder in death of man found in shallow grave in Darke County
Man indicted on murder in death of man found in shallow grave in Darke County

Crime & Law
9 minutes ago

A Greenville man was indicted on a murder charge in the death of a 30-year-old man found in a shallow grave at a poultry farm in Darke County last month.

Dean Baker, 35, of Greenville, was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Last week, a Darke County grand jury indicted Baker on tampering with evidence, murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Corey Fleming, according to court records.

Baker is accused of killing Fleming on or about Aug. 7 or 8, according to the indictment.

ExploreRELATED: Body of missing man found in shallow grave in Darke County; 2 suspects wanted
Ashlee Fletcher, left, and Dean Baker. Photo courtesy Greenville Police Department.

Ashlee Fletcher, left, and Dean Baker. Photo courtesy Greenville Police Department.

Ashlee Fletcher, left, and Dean Baker. Photo courtesy Greenville Police Department.

A joint investigation involving the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department and Union City Police Department led investigators to a commercial poultry farm in Brown Twp. on Aug. 20 where they found Fleming’s body in a shallow grave, according to Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

Fleming was an off-and-on resident of Darke County and had been reported missing by family to Union City police. The same day Fleming was reported missing, a person reached out to Greenville police with information regarding Fleming, prompting that department to also open an investigation.

During a press conference on Aug. 23, Whittaker identified Baker and 37-year-old Ashlee Fletcher, also of Greenville, as suspects wanted for questioning. They were arrested on Aug. 24 at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida.

ExploreRELATED: 2 arrested in Florida in connection to death of missing Darke County man found in shallow grave

They were extradited to Ohio and are currently being held in the Darke County Jail, according to Miami Valley Jail booking records.

Fletcher was initially charged with having weapons under disability. Fletcher was indicted on tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse last week.

The tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse occurred between Aug. 7 and 20, the same dates listed for Baker’s charges.

