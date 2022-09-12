Man indicted on murder in death of man found in shallow grave in Darke County

Fleming was an off-and-on resident of Darke County and had been reported missing by family to Union City police. The same day Fleming was reported missing, a person reached out to Greenville police with information regarding Fleming, prompting that department to also open an investigation.

During a press conference on Aug. 23, Whittaker identified Baker and 37-year-old Ashlee Fletcher, also of Greenville, as suspects wanted for questioning. They were arrested on Aug. 24 at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida.

They were extradited to Ohio and are currently being held in the Darke County Jail, according to Miami Valley Jail booking records.

Fletcher was initially charged with having weapons under disability. Fletcher was indicted on tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse last week.

The tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse occurred between Aug. 7 and 20, the same dates listed for Baker’s charges.