2 hurt after being hit by vehicle Friday in Dayton

At least two people were hit by a vehicle in Dayton.

Emergency crews responded to reports of two people struck on East Monument Avenue and Webster Street around 10:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch confirmed injuries and said they were transported to a local hospital, however, the extent of their conditions are unavailable.

