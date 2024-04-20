2 hurt after being hit by vehicle Friday in Dayton

At least two people were hit by a vehicle in Dayton.
Emergency crews responded to reports of two people struck on East Monument Avenue and Webster Street around 10:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch confirmed injuries and said they were transported to a local hospital, however, the extent of their conditions are unavailable.
