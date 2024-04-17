As many as two killed in crash involving semi in Dayton

“Witnesses on scene said that the at-fault vehicle, which is the two-door car, was going very fast … and possibly hit some water and then possibly hydroplaned and spun around,” he said, before hitting the semitrailer.

The driver of the semi was taken to a local hospital, he said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office responded for two occupants in the car, including one who was ejected.

We are working to learn more about the crash and will update the report.