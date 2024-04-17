BreakingNews
As many as two killed in crash involving semi in Dayton

Credit: Marshall Gorby

By
16 minutes ago
One person was ejected in a crash Wednesday that killed as many as two people in Dayton.

Dayton police Sgt. Creigee Coleman said there were possibly two fatalities as a result of a two-vehicle crash reported around 11 a.m. near the intersection of South Gettysburg Avenue and Germantown Pike.

“Witnesses on scene said that the at-fault vehicle, which is the two-door car, was going very fast … and possibly hit some water and then possibly hydroplaned and spun around,” he said, before hitting the semitrailer.

The driver of the semi was taken to a local hospital, he said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office responded for two occupants in the car, including one who was ejected.

We are working to learn more about the crash and will update the report.

