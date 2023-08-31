2 in custody after doing donuts during Meadowdale football, cheerleading practice

Two juveniles were taken into custody after they allegedly used a stolen car to do donuts on a Meadowdale High School practice field during a football and cheerleading practice.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to the high school at 3873 Whitestone Court in Harrison Twp. on a report of a crash in the parking lot.

Deputies arrived to find two juvenile boys drove a Hyundai Elantra across the practice football field across from the high school, according to the sheriff’s office. Football players and cheerleaders were reportedly practicing at the time.

Explore Man in hospital after exchanging gunfire in Harrison Township

A passenger in the Hyundai hung out of the car window and yelled at the students as the driver did donuts near them, according to a press release. The pair drove off in the car before losing control and hitting two vehicles in the parking lot.

The two juveniles ran from the car. Meadowdale staff detained one of the boys and students chased down the second boy and brought him back to the school.

The Hyundai was determined to be stolen out of Dayton, according to deputies.

Both boys were taken into custody. They were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital to be evaluated before being booking into the Juvenile Justice Center.