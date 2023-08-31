BreakingNews
Dayton pays $45k to settle Jack Runser lawsuit alleging police mistreatment

2 in custody after doing donuts during Meadowdale football, cheerleading practice

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

Local News
By
39 minutes ago
X

Two juveniles were taken into custody after they allegedly used a stolen car to do donuts on a Meadowdale High School practice field during a football and cheerleading practice.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to the high school at 3873 Whitestone Court in Harrison Twp. on a report of a crash in the parking lot.

Deputies arrived to find two juvenile boys drove a Hyundai Elantra across the practice football field across from the high school, according to the sheriff’s office. Football players and cheerleaders were reportedly practicing at the time.

ExploreMan in hospital after exchanging gunfire in Harrison Township

A passenger in the Hyundai hung out of the car window and yelled at the students as the driver did donuts near them, according to a press release. The pair drove off in the car before losing control and hitting two vehicles in the parking lot.

The two juveniles ran from the car. Meadowdale staff detained one of the boys and students chased down the second boy and brought him back to the school.

The Hyundai was determined to be stolen out of Dayton, according to deputies.

Both boys were taken into custody. They were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital to be evaluated before being booking into the Juvenile Justice Center.

In Other News
1
Payroll Project: Centerville’s highest paid employees
2
August’s most-read stories: Buc-ee’s, fatal school bus crash, a rare...
3
Dunbar to hold third Wall of Fame induction
4
New school dedicated; ‘rich tradition’ celebrated
5
Ohio bonus program for Afghanistan veterans enters final year

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top