2 injured in ATV crash in Darke County flown to hospital

Two men suffered serious injuries Friday morning after the ATV they were riding overturned in Darke County.
Charles Marsh Jr., 49, of Ansonia, was operating a Polaris RZR 900 on private property in the 10200 block of Greenville St. Mary’s Road, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The ATV rolled over around 10 a.m., injuring Marsh and his passenger, 35-year-old John Dircksen of St. Mary’s, deputies said.
Both men were taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
