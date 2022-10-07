2 injured in ATV crash in Darke County flown to hospital

Charles Marsh Jr., 49, of Ansonia, was operating a Polaris RZR 900 on private property in the 10200 block of Greenville St. Mary’s Road, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The ATV rolled over around 10 a.m., injuring Marsh and his passenger, 35-year-old John Dircksen of St. Mary’s, deputies said.