2 injured in Saturday shooting in Dayton

Dayton police are continuing to investigate a Saturday night shooting that injured a man and a woman.
Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Delaware Avenue for a reported shooting.
A 29-year-old man and 18-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital via a private vehicle, according to Dayton police.
They told officers they did not see the suspects.
The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating.
