2 injured in Saturday shooting in Dayton

By
31 minutes ago
Dayton police are continuing to investigate a Saturday night shooting that injured a man and a woman.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Delaware Avenue for a reported shooting.

A 29-year-old man and 18-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital via a private vehicle, according to Dayton police.

They told officers they did not see the suspects.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating.

