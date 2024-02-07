2 taken to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

Two people were transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Dayton Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of East Third and South Keowee streets.
Traffic is backing up in the area and Dayton police asked motorists to use an alternate route if possible.
Initial reports indicated a vehicle was on fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Medics took two people to Miami Valley Hospital, but additional information on their conditions weren’t available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.
