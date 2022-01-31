2 injured in Sunday fire in Fairborn

A fire at a Grove Street home in Fairborn early Sunday morning left two people injured and transported to local hospitals for minor burns.
Fairborn fighters were called to the scene for a possible 911 hang-up Sunday morning and when officers arrived, they found a fire, the fire and rescue department said.
Crews arrived on scene around 4:52 a.m.
Additional crews from Wright Pattinson Air Force Base, Riverside, Huber Heights and Beavercreek fire departments and Fairborn police department were at the scene, the fire department said.
The house’s interior and exterior sustained significant damage, the Fairborn Fire Department said.
Cold weather impacts situations like these and firefighters were able to get salt trucks from Fairborn to salt the streets before they left and while they were working, Ryan Williams, fire chief of the Fairborn Fire Department, said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the department.
We are investigating to learn more as the story updates.
