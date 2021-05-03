2 mobile COVID vaccine clinics scheduled for tomorrow in Montgomery County

Two mobile coronavirus vaccine clinics will take place in Montgomery County tomorrow.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is partnering with the Greater Dayton RTA to bring vaccines directly to area residents and make it easier for people to get vaccinated.
A retrofitted RTA bus will serve as the space for the vaccine clinics.
The clinics will be at the City of Riverside administration offices at 5200 Springfield Street from 8 to 11 a.m. and T.J. Chumps, 7050 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Patients will be able to chose either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Johnson & Johnson was authorized for ages 18 and older and Pfizer for ages 16 and older. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be given at least three weeks after the first dose.
The vaccines are free and appointments are not required.
For more information, call Public Health at 937-225-6217 or visit www.phdmc.org.