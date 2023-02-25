2 people detained after pursuit from Darke County to Indiana

Two people were detained Saturday morning after a vehicle fled from Darke County deputies and was later stopped in Richmond, Indiana, officials said.
Crews tried to stop the vehicle for traffic violations at about 12:45 a.m. near U.S. 127 and State Route 49, but the driver fled. Officials again tried to stop the vehicle in Preble County but it continued into Indiana on Interstate 70.
Ohio State Highway Police located the vehicle westbound on I-70 and sent information to the Richmond Police Department, which stopped the vehicle and detained two people after conducting a traffic stop.
Richmond police said marijuana was present in the vehicle along with marijuana residue. The driverwas not valid and the vehicle had a fictitious license plate, officials said.
