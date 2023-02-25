X
Dark Mode Toggle

2 people detained after pursuit from Darke County to Indiana

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Two people were detained Saturday morning after a vehicle fled from Darke County deputies and was later stopped in Richmond, Indiana, officials said.

Crews tried to stop the vehicle for traffic violations at about 12:45 a.m. near U.S. 127 and State Route 49, but the driver fled. Officials again tried to stop the vehicle in Preble County but it continued into Indiana on Interstate 70.

Ohio State Highway Police located the vehicle westbound on I-70 and sent information to the Richmond Police Department, which stopped the vehicle and detained two people after conducting a traffic stop.

Richmond police said marijuana was present in the vehicle along with marijuana residue. The driverwas not valid and the vehicle had a fictitious license plate, officials said.

In Other News
1
2023 CX-9 takes a final bow
2
Community, collaboration key to new album from Dayton rock band
3
Lincoln Corsair’s safety feature a good thing
4
New state bill would require colleges to tell students what they are...
5
Dayton, Columbus see record numbers of 70-plus degree days in February

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top