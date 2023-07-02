2 people injured after water rescue in Dayton this morning

Three people were rescued from the Great Miami River in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton Police Department and Dayton Fire were sent around 7:13 a.m. on reports of a water rescue at West Monument Avenue and West Riverview Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Five Rivers MetroParks was also on scene. It is unknown why the three people were in the river.

Two people were injured and taken to the Miami Valley Hospital, according to dispatch. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Additional information is not yet available.

We will update as we learn more.