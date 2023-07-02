X

2 people injured after water rescue in Dayton this morning

Three people were rescued from the Great Miami River in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton Police Department and Dayton Fire were sent around 7:13 a.m. on reports of a water rescue at West Monument Avenue and West Riverview Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Five Rivers MetroParks was also on scene. It is unknown why the three people were in the river.

Two people were injured and taken to the Miami Valley Hospital, according to dispatch. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Additional information is not yet available.

We will update as we learn more.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

