Kayakers report finding body in Great Miami River in Miami Twp.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the Great Miami River in Miami Twp. Friday morning after kayakers reported a body found in the water.

The incident was reported around 9:28 a.m. near Dayton Cincinnati Pike and Shephard Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The coroner’s office responded to collect the body, dispatch said.

Additional information about the condition of the body was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.