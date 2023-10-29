2 people injured in a 2-vehicle crash in Greenville Twp. Sunday

A two-vehicle crash left two people injured in Greenville Twp. Sunday afternoon.

Darke County deputies and Greenville crews were dispatched on reports of a two-vehicle injury crash around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 502 and Greenville-Nashville Road, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

An orange 2020 Dodge Challenger driven by a 21-year-old traveled eastbound on State Route 502 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Greenville-Nashville Road, deputies said.

The driver collided with a blue 2014 Chevy Cruze coming westbound on State Route 502 then attempted to veer left onto Greenville-Nashville Road, sheriff’s office said.

The first driver was transported by medics to Miami Valley Hospital, while the second driver was transported to Wayne HealthCare.