2 people injured in a 2-vehicle crash in Greenville Twp. Sunday

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
X

A two-vehicle crash left two people injured in Greenville Twp. Sunday afternoon.

Darke County deputies and Greenville crews were dispatched on reports of a two-vehicle injury crash around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 502 and Greenville-Nashville Road, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

An orange 2020 Dodge Challenger driven by a 21-year-old traveled eastbound on State Route 502 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Greenville-Nashville Road, deputies said.

Explore1 woman stabbed in the arm in Dayton Sunday

The driver collided with a blue 2014 Chevy Cruze coming westbound on State Route 502 then attempted to veer left onto Greenville-Nashville Road, sheriff’s office said.

The first driver was transported by medics to Miami Valley Hospital, while the second driver was transported to Wayne HealthCare.

In Other News
1
1 woman stabbed in the arm in Dayton Sunday
2
1 person injured after crash into pole in Dayton
3
UPDATED: Missing 15-year-old last seen in Kettering found safe, police...
4
1 man stabbed after fight in Harrison Twp. on Sunday
5
Voice of Business: Government shutdown impact runs deep

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top