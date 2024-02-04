2-story house a total loss in Dayton fire

Upon the first five minutes, crews found heavy fire conditions throughout the house, French said. He added several hose lines were used to control the fire.

Intense fire conditions made fire operations challenging and led to the structural failure of most of the second floor of the house, French said.

“The home is considered a total loss,” he said. “An adjacent structure also sustained damage from the heat of the fire.”

Dayton fire crews were on the scene of the incident for approximately four hours.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the DFD Fire Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to call 937-333-8477 or 937-222-7867.