Dayton selects new fire chief

He became assistant chief of the Dayton Fire Department in February of 2020 and last spring he was appointed as deputy director.

Rice’s ascension in the fire department is somewhat similar to the leader he replaces, Jeff Lykins.

Chief Lykins, whose last day was Friday, joined the department in 1992 and held multiple jobs, including firefighter, lieutenant, assistant chief and deputy chief. Lykins was named chief in February 2020.

Lykins said he believes he is leaving the fire department in very good shape. He said the department had an excellent succession plan.

Other promotions will occur on Monday as well. This includes the promotion of fire Captain Brad French to assistant chief, and Captain Tyler McCoy is being promoted to a district chief position.

The fire department currently employs 354 personnel. The agency last year had an unprecedented number of fire and EMS runs, which came after a record-setting year for runs in 2022.