2-year-old struck by vehicle in Huber Heights

A 2-year-old child was hit by a vehicle Saturday in Huber Heights.

Crews responded to the incident in the 6300 block of Kingsbury Drive around 1:12 p.m., according to the Huber Heights Police Division.

The investigation states the child exited their parents’ parked car and ran across Kingsbury Drive, where a moving vehicle hit the child in the street and stopped after impact.

Police said they found the child conscious and alert with no external evidence of serious injuries, but they were taken to a local hospital for further examination and treatment.

“There is no evidence to suggest speed or intoxicants were a factor in this crash,” police said.

The police division said the incident is a reminder to the public to use more caution on the roads especially in residential areas where children roam during nice weather and for parents to “consider carrying or holding the hands of little ones when they are in or around streets, parking lots and driveways.”

In addition, Huber Heights Police would like to remind the motoring public that nice weather promotes more children being out and about (especially in residential areas) and added caution should be used on the roads.

Also, parents and those charged with the care of very young children should consider carrying or holding the hands of little ones when they are in or around streets, parking lots and driveways.

