2-year-old struck by vehicle in Huber Heights

The investigation states the child exited their parents’ parked car and ran across Kingsbury Drive, where a moving vehicle hit the child in the street and stopped after impact.

Police said they found the child conscious and alert with no external evidence of serious injuries, but they were taken to a local hospital for further examination and treatment.

“There is no evidence to suggest speed or intoxicants were a factor in this crash,” police said.

The police division said the incident is a reminder to the public to use more caution on the roads especially in residential areas where children roam during nice weather and for parents to “consider carrying or holding the hands of little ones when they are in or around streets, parking lots and driveways.”

